Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Who Will Win Today's Match

Tamil Thalaivas will face the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Match 42. The Tamil Thalaivas have struggled this season, finishing 11th in the points table with just one win in six games. They were defeated 41-24 by UP Yoddhas in their most recent game.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, are second in the points table, having won five of their seven games. However, in their most recent match, they were defeated 32-24 by Puneri Paltan. They'll be hoping to get a win under their belt and consolidate their lead at the top of the points table.

Head-to-Head Record

Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers have played 6 games in which Jaipur Pink Panthers won 3 matches, lost one, and two matches were tied.

When the two teams met, the highest score was 37 and the lowest score was 27.

Match Prediction

The Jaipur Pink Panthers are the overwhelming favourites in this game. The Thalaivas struggled as a group without Pawan Sehrawat, despite Narender's raiding prowess. While the Panthers have played brilliantly this season, so have both of their departments.

Probable Seven:

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Rahul Chaudhari, Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Abhishek KS, Sahul Kumar, Ankush.

Tamil Thalaivas:

Sahil Gulia, Aashish, Narender (C), Himanshu Singh, M Abhishek, Vishvanath V, Sagar,

Pro Kabaddi Today's Schedule:

Today is going to be fun for the pro-kabbadi lovers as there are triple headers.

Tamil Thalaivas - Pink Panthers - 7:30 PM

Haryana Steelers - Puneri Paltan - 8:30 PM

Patna Pirates - UP Yoddha- 9:30 PM

