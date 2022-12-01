Pro Kabaddi 2022 Tamil Thalaivas Semi Final Qualification Scenario

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 is entering the playoff stages. The PKL semi-finals and finals are contested in a playoff format, with the top six teams qualifying for the playoffs. The top two teams advance directly to the semi-finals, while the third- through sixth-place teams compete in the eliminator first. The semi-final winner advances to the event final.

Speaking of the Tamil Thalaivsa qualification scenario, the late revival of the Tamil Thalaivas has been spectacular, and they will aim to continue the momentum. However, the injury to Sagar Rathee, who is filling in for the injured Pawan Sehrawat, may complicate matters for coach Ashan Kumar.

With a win over the Gujarat Giants, the team moved up to the fifth place, although an inferior score differential remains a concern. Despite Pawan Sherawat and stand-in skipper Sagar Rathee being injured, players demonstrated their ability and gave Dabang Delhi a tough fight in the previous match against Tamil Thalivas.

The Tamil Thalaivas have never entered the playoffs and will need to win all of their remaining games and hope that teams above them drop points to make their dream come true.

Tamil Thalaivas' next matches:

December 3: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

December 7: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas

December 10: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers

