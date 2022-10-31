Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas Raider Narender Stars in Dabang Delhi Win

The Tamil Thalaivas extended their winning streak in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 on Sunday, defeating Dabang Delhi KC 49-39.

Raider Narender scored a mind-boggling 24 points to help them secure a huge victory. The Thalaivas had just ended their league losing streak, while Delhi had lost three in a row.

The Thaliavas took advantage of every opportunity, registering two more all-outs to lead 32-11 at the half. Despite the first-half setback, the Delhi team rallied and played a much better half than before. In the second half, Ashu and Ashish Narwal registered multiple super raids. In the second half, Delhi even managed two all-outs of their own to chip away at the massive lead. Despite a strong counter-attack, the Thalaivas maintained their lead and secured a comprehensive victory.

