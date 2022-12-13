Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas Or UP Yoddhas, Who Will Win Today's Eliminator Match?

UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas will face each other in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Eliminator 2 match (December 13) at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

Both sides fought hard and advanced to the knockout stages of the competition. With 12 victories and eight losses from 22 games, the UP Yoddhas finished fourth in the points table. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas ended fifth with 10 victories and eight defeats from 22 games.

Key Players:

Both the UP Yoddhas and the Tamil Thalaivas will rely on their all-round team members, like Pardeep Narwal, Narender, Ajinkya Pawar, and Rohit Tomar.

In Pawan Sehrawat's absence, Narender Hoshiyar has stepped up and dominated the Thalaivas raiding department with 220 raid points in 21 matches. Pardeep Narwal, on the other side, has maintained his strong PKL performance with 208 raid points in 21 games. Both star raiders are ranked fifth and sixth in the most raid points chart. Narender will be helped by Ajinkya Pawar, while Pardeep will be helped by Rohit Tomar or Surender Gill. While both teams' raiding has been effective, their defence appears to be uneven.

Head-to-Head Records:

In the 12 PKL games between the two teams, the UP Yoddhas have won five times and the Tamil Thalaivas have won four times. Three matches ended in draws. Both teams have performed admirably in their past five games. The UP Yoddhas have only lost twice in their past five games, while the Tamil Thalaivas have only lost once in their last five.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Match Prediction:

It will be a tough match between the Tamil Thalaivas and the UP Yoddhas. If Tamil Thalaivas' defence tackles record-breaker Pardeep Narwal and he is kept on the bench, Thalaivas can win the match; else, Pardeep can get UP across the line on his own. The same can be said about Narender, who has been in top form for Thalaivas. Overall, there might be a closely contested battle.

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi 2022: Shocking News For Tamil Thalaivas Fans Ahead of Eliminator Match Against UP Yoddhas