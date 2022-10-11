Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas Official Statement on Pawan Sehrawat Situation

Pro Kabaddi Season 9: Tamil Thalaivas captain, and the most expensive PKL player, Pawan Sehrawat was injured during their first match against the Gujarat Giants on Saturday evening. Pawan injured his knee seriously during his match while trying a tackle from the right corner position.

Pawan attempted two raids in the first ten minutes of the encounter between the Tamil Thalaivas and the Gujarat Giants. In those two raids, Pawan got one bonus point and made no contact with any of the opposing defenders. The Tamil Thalaivas star had to be stretchered off the mat in the 11th minute of the match, writhing in pain.

Initially, it appeared like Pawan had sustained a major injury, but the Pro Kabaddi League organisers have now issued an official update on him.

"Pawan Sehrawat is one of the best players in our camp and it is unfortunate that he sustained a knee injury during the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 match against Gujarat Giants on Saturday. We are currently monitoring his injury closely and we will share an update as soon as we receive a final confirmation on his medical tests. The high-flyer might be down for now, but he’s keeping his spirits up and he’ll be back for you soon!" stated Tamil Thalaivas

Pawan's injury is not serious, so he might return to the ring in the coming weeks. However, the Tamil Thalaivas club management will ensure that he is fully healthy before allowing him to play for the organisation.

PKL 2022 has only recently begun, and there are still many matches left in the league. The Tamil Thalaivas will face the Haryana Steelers in their next match on October 11.