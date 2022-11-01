Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas New Coach Ashan Kumar Hints At Pawan Sehrawat Comeback

The costliest player in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Pawan Sehrawat, was bought by Thalaivas for a whopping 2.26 crore. It is known that Pawan injured his knees in Thalaivas' inaugural game against Gujarat Giants and has been out since.

Tamil Thalaivas fans were eagerly waiting for Pawan Sehrawat's comeback. Despite the fact that he is not on the team, raider Narendra is critical to the team's victory. The Tamil Thailavas ended their losing streak by winning back-to-back matches. In their last match against Dabang Delhi, Raider Narender scored a mind-boggling 24 points to help them secure a huge victory.

So far, the Tamil Thailavs have played eight matches and won three, standing in 11th place. The Tamil Thailavas team, on the other hand, was improving under their new coach, Ashan Kumar.

Coach Ashan Kumar hinted about the skipper, Pawan Sherawat's, comeback. Coach Ashan Kumar stated at the press conference that Pawan Sherawat will return in a few days. However, he did not give clarity on when Pawan Shewrawat would be back. Earlier, Tamil Thalaivas former coach J Udaya Kumar said that Pawan Shehrwat is likely to be available for the second leg of Pro Kabaddi.

