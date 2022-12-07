Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas Enters Into Playoffs

Tamil Thalaivas made history by qualifying for the Pro Kabaddi League playoffs for the first time in the league's history. They were the fifth team to qualify for the PKL 9 playoffs.

The young Tamil Thalaivas team has performed admirably this season. Pawan Sehrawat, the team's star raider and captain, was injured in the first game of the season, coach J Udaya Kumar left after two weeks for personal reasons, and stand-in captain Sagar was injured 14 days ago.

Despite the ups and downs, new coach Ashan Kumar and the raiding duo of Narender Kandola and Ajinkya Pawar have kept them going. Tamil Thalaivas have one more game against semi-finalists Puneri Paltan.