Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas Create History In PKL, Deets Inside

Pro Kabaddi 2022: What a Kabaddi match! This was the finest game in league history. UP Yoddhas lost the game in the tie-breaker. They handed up two free bounce points and ultimately lost by two points. On the other hand, the Tamil Thalaivs entered the semi-final without the services of Pawan Sehrawat and Sagar Rathee.

The Tamil Thalaivas defeated the U.P. Yoddhas 6-4 in the tiebreaker (teams were level at 36-36 at full time) to advance to the semi-finals at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai, on Tuesday. Tamil Thalaivas made history by reaching the Pro Kabaddi semi-finals for the first time.

Narender (13 points) and Ajinkya Pawar (10 points) led the Thalaivas to victory. Pradeep Narwal, the main raider for the UP Yoddhas, had only three points in the first half, and Surender Gill had only two. However, a great defence keeps them in the game as the Tamil Thalaivas grab a two-point lead in the first half.

With less than thirty seconds remaining, Narwal executed a SUPER RAID, giving the Yoddhas a two-point advantage. However, the Thaialvas came back, with Pawar collecting one point before a tackle point on Narwal with 15 seconds remaining, bringing the game to a tiebreaker.

Tamil Thalaivas will now face Puneri Paltan in the semi-final match on Wednesday at the NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi Breaks Multiple Records During Semi-Final Match Against Croatia