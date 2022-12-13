Pro Kabaddi 2022: Shocking News For Tamil Thalaivas Fans Ahead of Eliminator Match Against UP Yoddhas

The ninth season of Pro Kabaddi has completed the group stages and is ready for the Emlinators. The two match eliminators will begin on December 13 ( today) in Mumbai. It is known that the Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Patna Pirates advanced to the playoffs. Out of these six teams, the Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddhas, and Tamil Thalaivas will play an eliminator match, while the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates advanced to the semi-finals.

Eliminator Match Schedule:

December 13: Eliminator 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi

December 13: Eliminator 2: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

Speaking of the Tamil Thalaivas team, they entered the playoffs for the first time in the history of Pro Kabaddi. Despite the fact that skipper Pawan Sehrawt was ruled out of the Pro Kabaddi season due to injury and stand-in skipper Sagar Rathee missed the majority of the important league matches, the team bounced back and finished fifth in the Pro Kabaddi points table.

Earlier, Tamil Thalaiav's coach Ashan Kumar said that Sagar Rathee will play once the team reaches the playoff stage. As there is an Eliminator match today between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yodhhas, fans are waiting to see if Sagar Rathee will play or not.

Based on our reliable sources, Tamil Thalaivas right corner Sagar Rathee is unlikely to play in the Pro Kabaddi Eliminator against UP Yoddhas, while Ajinkya Pawar is unwell but is expected to feature in the Starting Seven. Sahil Gulia attended the pre-playoff press conference. Ahead of the press conference, he said that Sagar was unlikely to play.

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi 2022: How To Buy Tickets For Playoff Matches?