Pro Kabaddi 2022 Semi-Final Teams, Schedule

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 eliminator matches were completed grandly and reached the semi-final stage. One of the most exciting matches in the Pro Kabaddi League was the Eliminator 2 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Up Yodhhas.In the Eliminator 1 match, it was a one-sided and easy game for the Bengaluru Bulls against Dabang Delhi. Bengaluru Bulls defeated Dabang Delhi by a score of 56 to 24 to advance to the semi-finals. In the next eliminator match, the Tamil Thalaivas defeated the UP Yoddhas and reached the semi-finals for the first time in Pro Kabaddi history.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Semi-Finals teams:

Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will meet the Bengaluru Bulls, while the Puneri Paltan will face Tamil Thalaivas in the Semi-Finals.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Semi-Final Schedule:

December 15: Jaipur Pink Panther vs Bengaluru Bulls at 7: 30 PM IST

December 15: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan at 8:30 PM IST

The winners will play the Pro Kabaddi 2022 final match on December 17.

