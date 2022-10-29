Pro Kabaddi 2022 Second Leg Schedule, Venue And Timing

Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL 2022) organizers have released the schedule for the tournament's second half. The schedule for PKL 9 games from October 7 to November 8 has been revealed. Mashal Sports announced that the second season of PKL 2022 will begin on November 9th.

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 teams will travel from Bengaluru to Pune on October 28, and the competition will be held in Pune's Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex from October 29 to November 16.

After a day off, the event will resume on November 18 at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Hyderabad will host the last matches of the league round, which will conclude on December 10.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 second leg schedule:

🚨 ℙ𝔸ℝ𝕋 𝟚 𝕆𝔽 𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕊𝔼𝔸𝕊𝕆ℕ 𝟡 𝕊ℂℍ𝔼𝔻𝕌𝕃𝔼 🚨



📍 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

📍 Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/l8oirk8fux — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 11, 2022

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Even Cheating Could Not Save Pakistan From Defeat

Where to buy PKL match tickets:

This season, fans have returned to the stadium to cheer on their favorite PKL teams. Tickets for all Pro Kabaddi 2022 matches will be available online at bookmyshow.com. Currently, the match tickets for Pune Venue were released and Hyderabad match tickets yet to release