Pro Kabaddi 2022 Playoffs: Qualified Teams, Schedule and Live Streaming Details

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 season is nearing its group stages as teams compete for a berth in the playoffs. Playoffs are separated into eliminators, semifinals, and the final. All these matches will be played in Mumbai.

The top two teams on the points table at the completion of the league phase will qualify straight for the semi-finals in PKL 2022, while teams placing third, fourth, fifth, and sixth will compete in the eliminators for a berth in the last four. The Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan have qualified for the PKL 2022 playoffs, but the Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddhas, and Tamil Thalaivas have not.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 qualified Teams:

Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddhas, and Tamil Thalaivas have qualified for the playoffs. Tamil Thalaivas have entered the playoffs for the first time in Pro Kabaddi history.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Playoff Schedule:

December 13: Eliminator 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi

December 13: Eliminator 2: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

December 15: Semi-Final 1

December 15: Semi-Final 2

December 17: Final

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoff matches?

On TV: Star Sports Will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi playoff matches

Online: The live streaming will be broadcast on Disney+Hotstar

