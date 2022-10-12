Pro Kabaddi 2022: Monu Goyat's All-round Performance Steers Telugu Titans To Victory

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Monu Goyat's outstanding all-around effort handed the Telugu Titans their first victory against the Patna Pirates on Tuesday, as they defeated the Patna Pirates 30-21 in the second game of the night at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Throughout the game, Monu Goyat and Sachin keep the scoreboard ticking. Before the Pirates scored their first tackle points of the game, the two teams had 13 points each.

The Titans, and Goyat, took over from there. The seasoned raider continued to destroy the Pirates' defence, snapping extra points at will. A tight game was abruptly broken open by a Titans Super Tackle to grab a 10-9 lead. Their slim advantage was extended further by Goyat's following raid, a two-point raid that resulted in the match's first and only all out. The Telugu Titans led at halftime, 21-13.

For Patna Pirates, it becomes tough to score at least one point in the game by cutting the gap. Despite their efforts, Telugu Titans players increased their lead and won the match.

