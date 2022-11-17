Pro Kabaddi 2022 Hyderabad Venue, Match Dates and Tickets

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 teams will travel from Pune to Hyderabad on November 17, and the competition will be held in Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium until December 10. As the final league matches will be played in Hyderabad, Hyderabadi Kabaddi fans will be able to experience the match atmosphere. After a day off, the event will resume on November 18. It is the home ground of the Telugu Titans, a PKL franchise. All of the remaining matches in the league round, which concludes on December 10, will be played in Hyderabad.

Tickets for all Pro Kabaddi 2022 matches will be available online at bookmyshow.com. The price of match tickets starts at Rs 500. The playoffs will be conducted from December 13th to December 17th, 2022, following the end of the league stage. Eliminators 1 and 2 will be placed on December 13th, followed by Semifinals 1 and 2 on December 15th. The final date has been selected for December 17, 2022. The location of the playoffs will be revealed later.

🚙🌬️ And we're off to the 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐦𝐬 Season 9️⃣'s next stop: 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺📍#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga pic.twitter.com/V8a9XB4cCO — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 17, 2022

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony performers List, Date and Time