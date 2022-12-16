Pro Kabaddi 2022: How Much Prize Money Will Winner and Runner-Up Get?

Season 9 of Prokabbadi has come to an end. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will face each other in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 final match on December 16 at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai. Jaipur Pink Panther The winner will get Rs 3 crore, and the runner-up will get Rs 1.8 crore in prize money.

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan have led the points table since the start of the season. Jaipur Pink Panther won 15 matches and lost 6 matches, while Puneri Paltan won 15 matches and lost 6 matches. The Jaipur Pink Panthers easily defeated the Bengaluru Bulls in the semi-finals, winning by a score of 49-29. In the second semi-final game, it was a tough game for Puneri Paltan, as they won the game by 2 points against Puneri Paltan.

Pro Kabaddi prize money season 9:

Winner: Rs. 3 crore

Runner up: Rs. 1.8 crore

3rd Place: Rs 90 Lakh

4th Place: Rs. 90 Lakh

5th Place: Rs. 45 Lakh

6th Place: Rs. 45 Lakh

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi 2022 Final Teams and Match Date