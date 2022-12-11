Pro Kabaddi 2022: How To Buy Tickets For Playoff Matches?

Dec 11, 2022, 16:33 IST
The Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL) playoffs will begin on December 13. This year's PKL playoffs will be held at the NSCI Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Mumbai, where all five knockout matches will be played.

As in the previous two seasons, the top six clubs in the standings will qualify for the playoffs. The top two teams will advance to the semifinals. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan have both guaranteed a top-two finish, securing their spots in the semifinals. While, UP Yoddas, Tamil Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi, and Bengaluru Bulls will play in Eliminators.

Pro Kabaddi Playoffs Schedule:

December 13: Eliminator 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi

December 13: Eliminator 2: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

December 15: Semi-Final 1

December 15: Semi-Final 2

December 17: Final

How to book tickets for Pro Kabaddi playoff matches?

Tickets for the PKL 9 Playoffs are available now at BookMyShow. The Eliminators round tickets start at Rs 500. Even the semifinal tickets start at Rs500, while the final tickets start at Rs750. The most costly ticket for the semifinals and elimination rounds is Rs 2,500, while the most expensive ticket for the final in Mumbai is Rs 3,500.

