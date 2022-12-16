Pro Kabaddi 2022 Final Teams and Match Date

Pro Kabaddi 2022: With one match left, the Pro Kabaddi 2022 season is going to end. So far in the tournament, there have been a lot of ups and downs for the teams with player injuries; however, most of the teams have bounced back. All 12 teams entertained the fans with neck-to-neck games. Tamil Thalaivas vs. UP Yoddahs will be one of the most thrilling matches in the Pro Kabaddi League's history.

The semi-final matches against Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bills and Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalivas were won by Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan, respectively. The Tamil Thalaivas team performed well this season despite the absence of raider Pawan Sehrwat and main defender Sagar Rathee. The Tamil Thalaivas gave a tough fight in the semi-final, but in the end, they lost the match by 2 points.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Final Teams:

Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers

When is the Pro Kabaddi 2022 final match?

The match between Jaipur Pink Panther and Puneri Paltan will begin at 8 p.m. on December 17.

Streaming Details:

On TV: Star Sports Network

Online: Disney + Hotstar

