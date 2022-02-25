Pro Kabaddi 2022 Final Match Date, Streaming Details

After a lot of thrilling matches, the Vivo Pro Kabbadi has finally reached its end. The two best teams from Vivo Pro Kabbadi Season 8, Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi, will face each other in the final match on February 25 (today).

The 136 long match battle was one of the most exciting seasons in PKL history. Patna Pirates, the table-toppers once again showed their strength in the semi-final against UP Yoddha. Similarly, Delhi, the season 7 runners-up, relied on their defence to secure a place in the final.

Surprisingly, Patna has struggled to play against Delhi in the league encounters They lost the first match because of an outstanding effort by all-rounder Sandeep Narwal. The second match was a low-scoring game won by Delhi on Manjeet Chhillar's High 5. These experienced players will be crucial for Delhi in the final.

When is the Vivo Pro Kabbadi Final match?

The final match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi will start at 8.30 pm on February 25 (Friday).

Where To Watch:

Also Read: Did You See Ravindra Jadeja Aping Allu Arjuns Thaggede Le Gesture From Pushpa in Ind Vs SL T20i

On TV:

The final match of the season can be seen on Start Sports.

Online:

The match will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.