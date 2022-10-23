Pro Kabaddi 2022: Fans Troll Telugu Titans For Their Consecutive Defeats

The Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated the Telugu Titans 51-27 on Saturday at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. The Pink Panthers were led by raiders Arjun Deshwal and Rahul Chaudhari and defender Sahul Kumar in the evening.

Pink Panthers were on top nearly from the start. They jumped off to an early lead, and the Titans didn't score their first point until they were down by six points. With five minutes left in the first half, the Panthers extended their lead to 23-7 with a second all-out. The Titans' leaky defence had cost the match, and it showed again in the first half, with only 2 of 21 tackles successful. The Panthers led by 29 points at the half.

To close the gap, the Titans secured an all-out with seconds remaining in the contest. But by then, the Panthers had won the match. Another double-digit demolition helped the Panthers maintain their second-place standing on the points chart.

Meanwhile, Telugu Titans fans have trolled the team for yet another Pro Kabaddi League defeat.

