Pro Kabaddi 2022: Dabang Delhi Player Fastest Player to Achieve This Milestone

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Dabang Delhi's raider Naveen Kumar has created history in the Pro Kabaddi league. He became the fastest player in Pro Kabaddi League history to reach 700 raid points.

The 22-year-old reached the 700-raid-point milestone during the match against Gujarat Giants at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. He broke Pradeep Narwal's record, who did it in 71 matches. Naveen accomplished the feat in 64 matches.

In the encounter against Gujarat, Naveen earned his second back-to-back super 10 of the season, scoring 15 points and assisting his side to a 53-33 victory. Naveen had 12 successful raids in his last encounter and has now caught up to Arjun Deshwal of the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who has 21 successful raids in two matches.

Dabang Delhi will face UP Yoddha in their next match on October 12 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium at 8:30 PM. So far, Dabang Delhi is leading the points table of Pro Kabaddi 2022 with 10 points.

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi 2022: Monu Goyat's All-round Performance Steers Telugu Titans To Victory