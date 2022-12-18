Pro Kabaddi 2022 Best Raider, Defender,Winner,Runner Up and Other Awards Prize Money Details
Jaipur Pink Panthers overcame Puneri Paltan by a score of 33-29 in the highly anticipated Pro Kabaddi 2022 Final and won their second PKL title at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai (December 17).
Pink Panthers appeared to be in an entirely another zone in the game, outperforming Puneri Paltan in every aspect. The Pune-based franchise may have felt the strain of the big game and failed to deliver on the final match.
Here are the full details of the award winners and prize money:
Raider of the season: Bharat ( Bengaluru Bulls)- Rs 15 Lakh
Defender of the Season: Ankush ( Pink Panthers)- Rs 15 Lakh
New Young Player of the season – Narender ( Bengaluru Bulls)- Rs 8 Lakh
Winners – Jaipur Pinki Panthers- Rs 3 Crore
Runner up- Puneri Paltan – Rs 1.80 Crore
Semi-final losers – Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls – Rs 90 Lakh
Eliminator Losers: UP Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi KC – Rs 45 Lakh
Award winners and their prize money from the final match:
Moment of the Final - Ankush Rathee (Pink Panthers)- Rs 50000
Move of the Final - V Ajit Kumar (Pink Panthers) - Rs 50000
Dream11 Game Changer of the Final - V Ajit Kumar (Pink Panthers) - Rs 50000
vivo Perfect Moment of the Final - Sunil Kumar (Pink Panthers) - Rs 50000
vivo Perfect Player of the Final - Sunil Kumar (Pink Panthers) - Rs 50000
Also Read: Bachchans Celebrate Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi Win