Priya Punia, Simran Bahadur and Indrani Roy Dropped from Indian Test Squad for Australia

The ladies of the Indian cricket team are ready for their pink-ball test match but something is not going right. The Indian women's cricket team is preparing for their first pink-ball Test, as well as three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty-20 Internationals, in Australia next month. The selection, on the other hand, has raised a few concerns. Priya Punia, Simran Bahadur, and Indrani Roy were all left out of the squad for their match against Australia.

Also, earlier these players were chosen for the England series but they sat out the matches. This time they were completely out of the squad. Replacing these three will be Himachal pacer Renuka Singh, UP player Meghna Singh and Baroda batswoman Yastika Bhatia.

It came as a shock to everyone as the players are good and should have been in the squad. Look at Indrani Roy; she is an excellent batter and wicket-keeper. In the senior one-day domestic meet, she impressed everyone by scoring 456 runs along with her exceptional wicket-keeping. When she was selected for the England tour based on her performance in the one-day domestic, then what changed in the Australia tour.

What are they basing her performance on? Indrani did not play during the England tour, so there was no chance for her to prove herself which was not really necessary after her stint at the previous matches. Yastika, who has will be coming as her replacement for all three formats, did not participate in the domestic senior one-day tournament and scored only 107 runs in five T20 matches. How are the selectors leaving out Indrani and taking Yastika?

Both Indrani and Simran expressed their disappointment over this selection. Indrani shared that she has given her all in the camp and during the practice sessions. What has happened is very concerning. On the other hand, Priya chose not to comment on the matter.