Private Jet to Fly RCB players Kohli, Siraj

After the fifth Test match between India and England at Manchester was canceled due to Covid 19, the players in the respective teams were traveling to the UAE for the second phase of the IPL, which starts on September 19.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will arrange a charter jet from Manchester to Dubai for captain Virat Kohli and spinner Mohammed Siraj. The flight will take place on Saturday night.

The pair will then be quarantined for six days before rejoining the rest of the RCB squad in the bio-secure bubble.

Based on sources, "Yes, we have organized a charter flight for Virat and Siraj, who will depart at 11:30 p.m. UK time on Saturday and arrive in Dubai early Sunday morning. The safety of the players is RCB's first priority. They will be quarantined for six days before entering the team bubble."

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are attempting to book a flight to the UAE for its Indian and English players, a day after the fifth Test in Manchester was canceled owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp.

In the IPL 2021 title race, RCB is in the front row. Out of seven matches, they won five games and earned 10 points. In the points table, RCB is in third place.