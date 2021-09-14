Prithvi Shaw Shares Funny Post On Surya Kumar Yadav's Birthday

The Indian batsman and Mumbai Indians player, who celebrates his 31st birthday today (September 14), is receiving wishes from all around the world. Among the many birthday greetings from Surya Kumar Yadav's family, friends, and coworkers, one post from the Indian and Delhi Capitals player Prithvi Shaw got more attraction.

On Surya Kumar's birthday, the Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw chose to upload a funny image of his teammate, as he frequently does on Instagram. The gender swap filter was used to modify the image.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also wished Suryakumar a happy birthday by posting a photo of the dashing player in India's blue jersey.

"SKY’s the limit! "Happy birthday to Indian star Suryakumar Yadav, "ICC wrote on Twitter.

SKY’s the limit ☁️ Happy birthday to India star @surya_14kumar 🍰 How much of a say will he have at the #T20WorldCup? pic.twitter.com/0gs0Vig8P8 — ICC (@ICC) September 14, 2021

Suryakumar was last seen in action during India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year, after which he went to England for the Test series.

Surya Kumar will next be seen in the second half of the Indian Premier League, which starts on September 19.