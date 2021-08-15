President Ramnath Kovind: Entire Country is Proud Of Olympians

The Indian Olympic team, which had just returned from Tokyo, was hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The high tea was held at the presidential palace's cultural centre in New Delhi.

The squad, which included Tokyo 2020 talents such as athlete Neeraj Chopra and badminton ace PV Sindhu, convened on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day.

During the event, President Kovind interacted with the team." The entire country is proud of our Olympians for bringing honour to the country," said President Kovind.

This time, India won a record-breaking seven medals at the Olympics. Mr Chopra's victory in the javelin throw event added lustre to the accomplishment, delivering the country its first gold medal in decades.

