Poonam Yadav 8th Indian to Participate in Women's Big Bash League

Indian spinner Poonam Yadav became the eighth Indian cricketer to sign for the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). The 30-year-old India wrist spinner joined the Brisbane side to fill the void left by New Zealand star Amelia Kerr's withdrawal.

Poonam Yadav is part of India's current multi-format tour of Australia. She appeared in two of the three One-Day Internationals against Australia but did not make the playing eleven in the subsequent lone Pink-ball Test.

Also Read: These Three Teams Can Buy David Warner In IPL 2022 Auction

Poonam Yadav took 4 for 19 against Austraila in the T20 World Cup last year, and Brisbane will be hoping she can do the same in the WBBL.

Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav (both Sixers), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma (both Thunder), Richa Ghosh (Hurricanes), Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harmanpreet Kaur (both Renegades) were signed for the WBBL.

Poonam Yadav has played in one Test, 54 ODIs, and 71 T20Is since her debut in 2013.