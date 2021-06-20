Poonam Pandey to Strip if India Wins WTC Final?

Poonam Pandey is frequently in the news, whether it's for her outspoken remarks or her personal life. She made headlines in 2011 when she stated that if India won the World Cup, she would go nude.

In the meantime, Poonam is aware that India and New Zealand are battling it out at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton for the title of Test World Champions. Poonam has stated that if India wins the World Test Championship (WTC) final this time, she will think about stripping off.

In an interview with SpotboyE, she first affirmed that cricket was indeed taking place, after which she added that she would consider some controversy and whether or not she would strip again if India won.

"Cricket chalu hai? Log cricket khel rahe hain? And, if that's the case, should I say that I'll strip if India wins this time? This is something I was completely unaware of. I'm returning to my house. If possible, I'll check and think of controversy," she added

India made it through the second day of the WTC final despite difficult conditions. New Zealand's new-ball bowlers, Trent Boult and Tim Southee were kept at bay by the openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Before being dismissed in quick succession, the duo accumulated 62 runs during the first stand. India's first innings score was 146/3 after 64.4 overs.