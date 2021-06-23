PM Modi Shares Quiz for Indian Athletes Representing India at Tokyo Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the efforts and contributions of Indian athletes on the occasion of the International Olympic Day on Twitter on Wednesday.

PM Modi tweeted saying, "Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes."

Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2021

“In a few weeks, Tokyo Olympics will begin. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run-up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, especially my young friends to take part,” Modi added

In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020 begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part. https://t.co/De25nciIUZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2021

Tokyo Olympics organizers announced on Monday that up to 10,000 fans will be permitted to attend the games, with the centerpiece event potentially moving behind closed doors if the number of Covid cases rises. "We may need to reexamine this issue amongst ourselves if the Covid cases change dramatically, and we may need to contemplate the idea of having no audience in the stadiums." Yuriko Koike, the governor of Tokyo, stated

Tokyo Games are set to begin on July 23 and will last through August 8.