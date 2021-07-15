PM Modi Promises Ice-Cream Date With PV Sindhu Post Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021 and Indian athletes are all set to participate in it. The athletes are ready to leave but before that, they met prime minister Narendra Modi and had an interaction with him. The PM spoke to all of them but his talk with PV Sindhu, in particular, grabbed the attention.

It was a fun sweet chat between the PM and the badminton player. As it couldn’t have been done face-to-face, the meet was conducted online. Modi spoke with Sindhu and her parents asked her about the training and schedule. What came as a surprise is that the PM also asked Sindhu about her love for ice cream. Yes, that’s right.

The PM was reminded of the time with Pullela Gopichand, “Like before Rio Olympics, he (Gopichand) took your phone and put a ban on eating ice cream, is it the same now?”

Sindhu responded that currently, she is avoiding ice-creams and other such food items as she is preparing for the Olympics. She is training hard for the competition and diet is very important for an athlete. “That is why I control on eating ice-creams, very rarely I eat ice-cream.” To this, Modi responded by saying that, “you work hard and give your best. I believe that this time as well, you will be successful, and when you all (Indian athletes) come back, I will have ice cream with you.”

Sharing the video on Twitter, the PM wrote, “Being an athlete requires a rigorous schedule and hard work. I asked @Pvsindhu1 about her love for ice cream and also interacted with her parents.”

Check the Tweet here

Being an athlete requires a rigorous schedule and hardwork. I asked @Pvsindhu1 about her love for ice-cream and also interacted with her parents. pic.twitter.com/Hlapc8VJhp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2021

“It was an honour and an absolute pleasure speaking to our Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji with the rest of the Indian contingent. I would like to thank him and the entire nation for the continuous support and we hope to make you proud at the #Olympics,” wrote Sindhu.