PM Modi, President Kovind Hails Bhavina Patel Feat at Paralympics 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind joined the nation in celebrating Bhavina Patel's silver medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

Bhavina Patel, 34, won the silver medal in the women's table tennis C4 category on Sunday after losing the gold medal match to World No. 1 Zhou Ying of China. This is India's first medal in the competition.

"The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports," PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi also talked with Bhavina Patel and congratulated her on earning a silver medal at the Paralympics.

PM Modi praised her efforts, telling Bhavina Patel that she had written history. He wished her the best of luck in her future endeavours.

Bhavina Patel is from Sundhiya, a village in Vadnagar, Mehsana, Gujarat. PM Modi assured her that he frequently visits Sundhiya. Bhavina said that her parents live in Sundhiya when asked who else from her family was still there.

"Bhavina Patel inspires the Indian contingent and sportslovers winning silver at Paralympics. Your extraordinary determination and skills have brought glory to India. My congratulations to you on this exceptional achievement," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.