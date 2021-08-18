PM Modi Interacts With Athletes Representing India at Paralympics Olympics 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Indian para-athlete contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Tuesday. The Prime Minister virtually interacted with paralympic athletes, their families, guardians, and coaches. Sports minister Anurag Thakur also attended the event.

A total of 54 para-athletes from nine sports disciplines will go to Tokyo to represent India, which is sending the largest delegation to the Paralympic Games in history. The Paralympics will start on August 24 and end on September 5. The Prime Minister praised the para-athletes for their courage and determination.

He praised their efforts for being a member of the largest ever Paralympic Games delegation.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra Rushed to Hospital After Fever at Panipat Welcome Ceremony

He expressed hope that India would make history at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

He stated, "Today's new India does not place pressure on athletes to win gold, but rather wants them to do their best."

"Our villages and rural places are full of talent, and the contingent of para-athletes is a real example of that. We must consider our youth and guarantee that they have access to the necessary resources and facilities. There are numerous young players in these locations who are capable of winning gold. Today, the government is attempting to reach them, with a particular focus on rural regions, "the Prime Minister said.