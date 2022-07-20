PM Modi Extends Good Wishes To Commonwealth Games Bound Athletes

Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8, with 215 Indian athletes competing in 141 events in 19 athletic disciplines. Ahead of the games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Indian contingent on Wednesday.

During the Virtual interactive session, PM Modi wished the athletes well for the Birmingham games and asked them to focus on delivering their best rather than worrying too much about the expectations.

While several elite athletes from various disciplines attended the event, PM Modi spoke to 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable, weightlifter Achinta Sheuli, women's hockey player Salima Tete, cyclist David Beckham, and para shot putter Sharmila.

PM Modi also stressed the athletes' challenges, courage, and dedication in order to inspire them further.