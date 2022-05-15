PM Modi Congratulates Indian Badminton Team on Maiden Thomas Cup Win

The Indian men's badminton team beat 14-time champions Indonesia by 3-0 in Jakarta. Lakshya Sen fought well and won India's first game. In the doubles match, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty increased India's advantage to 2-0. Kidambi Srikanth beat Jonatan Christie in the third game of the day to seal India's gold medal in the Thomas Cup. The Indian Prime Minister and other sports persons congratulate the Indian team.

Taking to Twitter, Narendra Modi wrote, " The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavors. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons"

The Indian government also announced prize money of Rs 1 crore for the winners.

