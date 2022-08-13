Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the golden era of India’s sports is here after felicitating the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in New Delhi on Saturday. India bagged 22 Gold, 16 Silver and 23 Bronze medals in various disciplines at the Birmingham games.

Congratulating the players and coaches for their stupendous performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham, the Prime Minister said that it is a matter of pride that due to the splendid hard work of the sportspersons, the country is entering into the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal with an inspiring achievement. The Prime Minister said as per his promise at the time of the continent's send-off that we are celebrating victory today.

Our athletes come from different states, diverse cultures and play different sports but the love for our nation and pride towards the Tiranga unites them. pic.twitter.com/gosZYZnGdb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 13, 2022

Praising India’s performance at the CWG, the Prime Minister said in the last few weeks the country has accomplished two major achievements in the field of sports. Along with the historic performance in the Commonwealth Games, the country has organised the Chess Olympiad for the first time.

He said the performance of daughters of India was amazing be it in boxing, judo, and wrestling and their domination in the CWG 2022. He said 31 medals came from the players who were making their debut indicating the growing confidence of the youth.