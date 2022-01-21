Players to Watch Out For in IPL Mega Auction 2022

The IPL 2022 mega auction has gained more attraction, with netizens showing more interest in the auction than in the IPL matches. The auction is set to begin on February 12 and 13. The two new teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, have to announce their three selected players. And the remaining eight teams are looking for experienced and young talents based on their purse value.

The Indian Premier League gives chances to a lot of young players who can showcase their talents by playing with legendary players, and it is also a dream for many young players. Franchises are tracking the records and performances of U-19 men's world cup players.

Yash Dhull, Rajyavardhan Hangargekar, Raj Angad Bawa, and Harnoor Singh Pannu are in the franchise list.

Maharashtra-born cricketer Rajyavardhan Hangargekar has set the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 on fire with his performance with both bat and ball. Hangargekar remained unbeaten on 39 off just 17 balls, including five sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 229.41.

On the other hand, Raj Angad Bawa scored 55 runs and took four wickets in the two encounters in the U-19 World Cup.

After the news circulating on social media, netizens predicted that Rajasthan Royals might bring one of the players on board. Because even in the previous season, RR bought young players like Aakash, Tyagi in 2018, and Jaiswak in 2022.