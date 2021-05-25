Players Of IPL Team Kochi Tuskers Still Not Paid: Brad Hodge Questions BCCI

The Indian Premier League was extended to ten teams in the 2011 season by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Pune Warriors India were added to expand the league. The Kochi Tuskers franchise's contract was terminated by the BCCI after they refused to pay a bank guarantee following a dispute among multiple owners after just one season.

As per the sources, some players were not paid by the franchise. Former Australian batsman Brad Hodge asked BCCI if they had been able to "locate" the money owed to him by the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala for playing for them in the 2011 Indian Premier League.

Hodge tweeted "Players are still owed 35% of their money earned from the IPL representing Kochi tuskers ten years ago. Any chance BCCI could locate that money?

Rahul Dravid, S Sreesanth, and Mahela Jayawardene were among the players who represented the franchise, which was purchased for a whopping 1550 crore.