Play For India: Indian Cricket Fans Request AB de Villiers

In 2018, South Africa's cricket team lost a star when Ab de Villiers suddenly declared his retirement from the international stage. De Villiers' last appearance for the Proteas was in a Test match against Australia in Johannesburg in March-April 2018, and he announced his retirement the following month at the age of 34.

Though he, bid International cricket he played in various T20 leagues including the Indian Premier League. But fans, hope that he will come back and play for the nation.

However, Cricket South Africa(CSA) officially announced that“Discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all, that his retirement will remain final.”

ABD garnered a lot of fame in India, After announcing the CSA board decision his fans were left disappointed mainly the Indian fans. Most of them are now asking him to play for India and criticized the CSA board.

Play for India please#AbDeVilliers — Meme Sense (@MemeSense1) May 18, 2021