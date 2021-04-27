IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Wants To Borrow Players From Other Teams

The Rajasthan Royals franchise has been the most negatively impacted team this IPL for a variety of reasons. The team management has written letters to other IPL franchises asking them to loan players.

As per IPL rules, the loan window is now open for trading players. The window is open from April 26 to May 23. The player who is taken on a loan must not have played three or more matches. The loaned players would be paid on a pro-rata basis for each match.

According to reports, the Rajasthan Royals franchise will likely have Robin Uthappa, Ajinkya Rahane, Sam Billings, and Ishan Porel on loan.

Currently, in the RR team, there are only four foreign players: Jos Buttler, Chris Morris, David Miller, and Mustafizur Rahman. RR has lost players like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer to injuries and Liam Livingstone and Andrew Type left the season because of surging Covid cases in India.