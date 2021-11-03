Pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi Good For Spinners, Deets Inside

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the T20 World Cup 2021 Match between India and Afghanistan today. Team India is hoping to make a strong comeback after back-to-back losses against Pakistan and New Zealand. Do, can India meet expectations and turn tables in the T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan today? Let's find out...

If one were to go by past matches held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, one can't expect miracles from the team to score big. The highest T20 score on this pitch has been 139 runs in the first innings and the second innings has been 127 runs.

In their previous match against Namibia, Afghanistan had scored 160 runs. The wickets here are said to be friendly for spinners. The only way for batsmen to bring up the score is by hitting the power play overs as the pitch tends to get slower eventually.

On the Indian side, it was revealed that Virat Kohli made two changes in bowlers. R Ashwin and Suryakumar Yadav have been added to the Playing XI

The India Vs Afghanistan contest will be the 33rd match in the T20 World Cup. Afghanistan is at No.2 on the points table after winning two matches, while India is nowhere to be seen as they lost both the matches they have played in the T20 World cup. On the other hand, Pakistan is topping the charts in Group 2 after winning all three matches.

This T20 world cup has been India's most forgettable outing with Virat Kohli at the helm. No strategy seems to be working in Team India's favour. Will there be a miracle for Team India? Let's cheer for India and hope so for the sake of millions of cricket enthusiasts who are keeping their fingers crossed for the country not to face another humiliating defeat.