In Pictures: Team India's T20 World Cup Squad Departs For Australia

T20 World Cup 2022: The Men in Blue departed for Australia in the early hours of Thursday morning for the forthcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. After failing to make the semi-finals last year, the 2007 winners will seek to reclaim the title this year. Team India gained some momentum before the World Cup by defeating Australia and South Africa in their respective bilateral series, and one now hopes that India would be able to go all the way in the tournament.

Death bowling has emerged as one of the team's main problems, and with Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the event, it's unclear how the team can address the issue. Earlier, Rohit Sharma said that they will announce Jasprit Bumrah's replacement once they reach Australia. Meanwhile, the Shikar Dhawan-led India team will play three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Here are team India's World Cup squad pictures before leaving for Australia:

En route Australia ✈️ Let’s do this 🧿 pic.twitter.com/a3oLdbbDtb — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 6, 2022

