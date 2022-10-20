Pictures: India-Pakistan Players Land In Melbourne Ahead of Their 1st T20 World Cup 2022 Match

T20 World Cup 2022: India and Pakistan will face off against each other on October 23 ( Sunday). This is not the first time that India and Pakistan played the T20 World Cup match. In the last edition, Pakistan defeated India and in the Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan and India played two matches, where India won and Pakistan won one match. However, fans were eagerly waiting for the mouth-watering clash.

Both the teams have good batting and bowling line-up and it is interesting to see who will win the match. On the other hand, there were reports that rain may play spoilsport.

Meanwhile, both teams have completed their warm-up matches and arrived in Melbourne for their first match in T20 World Cup 2022.

Perth ✔️

Brisbane ✔️

Preparations ✔️ We are now in Melbourne for our first game!

