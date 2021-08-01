In Pictures: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Celebrate Son Agastya’s First Birthday

Hardik Pandya and Natasa's adorable kid, Agastya, celebrated his first birthday on July 30,2021. After Agastya was born, he became a favorite among most people. The couple has been sharing videos and photos of him on their personal social media pages.

Natasa threw a grand birthday party for Agastya Pandya when he turned a year older. Natasa shared a series of photos from Agastya's 'Boss Baby' themed birthday celebration on her Instagram account.

Hardik posted a video on Twitter with the caption, "I cannot believe you’re ONE year old already. Agastya, you are my heart and my soul. You’ve shown me what love is more than I’ve ever known. You’ve been the biggest blessing in my life and I cannot imagine a single day without you. Love you and miss you with all my heart. "