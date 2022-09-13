Pics: Sri Lanka Celebrate Asia Cup Win

The Sri Lankan cricket team was welcomed as champions when they landed in their home nation following their sixth Asia Cup title triumph. The Asia Cup 2022, which was supposed to be held in Sri Lanka, has been moved to the UAE owing to the country's ongoing economic difficulties.

In Colombo, the Sri Lankan squad started a victory parade. The parade began at Katunayake and continued to the Colombo Normal Road, with a few stops in between.

The tour, which was carried out on an open double-decker bus, allowed local fans to watch their cricketing idols in person. The victory has brought many smiles and excitement to the faces of locals.

Despite winning the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka will compete in the T20 World Cup 2022 qualifiers after failing to make the top eight in the ICC rankings by the cut-off date.

