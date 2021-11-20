Peng Shuai Missing, Where is She Now?

Peng Shuai, a Chinese tennis player is one of the most famous sports stars in the world. She won two Grand Slam titles: Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014, 23 WTA doubles titles, as well as various additional honors. She is presently ranked 191st in the world.

Peng, who was born into a middle-class family, began playing tennis at the age of eight, because of her uncle. At the age of 12, she also underwent heart surgery.

On November 2, Peng claimed on Weibo, a social media site similar to Twitter, that Zhang Gaoli, a former Chinese vise-premier, forced her into sex.

Since then, the former world doubles No. 1 hasn't been seen in public. The Chinese government has also prohibited the use of popular hashtags related to the subject, such as "tennis."

On the other hand, the state media has now released an email. It is supposed to have been sent by Peng, indicating that she is sleeping at home and everything is OK. While the email has yet to be confirmed, many individuals on social media are raising doubts about this. Several Twitter users have pointed out the presence of a cursor in the screenshot.

Why is the cursor visible in this screenshot? Who’s taken that screenshot and when? Who sent it? #China #PengShuai #ZhangGaoli https://t.co/pUQaO4VC2H — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) November 17, 2021

She has not been seen in public since she claimed Zhang Gaoli sexually attacked her. The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Simon, expressed worry for Peng's well-being. The WTA published a statement earlier this month, urging the Chinese authorities to look into the complaints of sexual harassment.

Also Read: Tim Paine Steps Down As Australia's Test Captain Over Sexting Scandal

"The announcement issued today by Chinese official media on Peng Shuai simply adds to my fears about her safety and whereabouts," Simon said. I find it difficult to believe that Peng Shuai composed the email we received. "Or accepts the attribution," he adds.

Simon further stated that the authorities assured him that she was secure. The WTA, however, was unable to contact her and corroborate the claims. "Peng Shuai demonstrated remarkable bravery in revealing a sexual assault complaint against a former high official in the Chinese government. The WTA and the rest of the world want independent and verified verification of her safety, "he stated.