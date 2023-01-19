Pele Names Secret Daughter Sandra Regina in Will

Brazilian football icon Pele denied that Sandra Regina was his daughter during his lifetime. But, according to The Mirror, Pele included Sandra in his will.

Sandra, who was born in 1964 and died 17 years ago, was included in his will, as were all of his seven children.

Sandra's inheritance will be divided between her two sons, Octavio Felinto Neto and Gabriel Arantes do Nascimento. They first met their grandfather in the hospital, where he was on his deathbed. His ultimate request was to see his grandchildren, and they were able to do so on December 28, the day before he died at the age of 82.

Pele's net worth is believed to be in the region of £13 million. He has six children: Kelly, Edinho, and Jennifer from his first marriage, Joshua and Celeste from his second marriage, and Flavia from an adulterous affair. Sandra Regina, the legend's seventh child, has gone unnoticed her whole life.

