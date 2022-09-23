PCB May Change Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad

With the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia less than a month away, the 16 participating nations have revealed their squads. On the other hand, Pakistan is set to make significant changes to its 15-man team.

Following Pakistan's recent middle-order troubles, experienced batters Shoaib Malik and Haris Sohail are being considered for a comeback to the lineup, according to sources. National coaches Mushtaq Ahmed and Ijaz Ahmed have proposed the duo's selection, and they might replace two Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Asif Ali, as per sources

Malik is now the world's second-most capped T20I player, having guided Pakistan to a runner-up position in the first T20 World Cup in 200. During Pakistan's march to the semi-finals in the 2021 edition in the UAE, the right-hander scored 100 runs with a strike rate of 181.82.

Meanwhile, Haris Sohail has scored 209 runs at 41.80 with a strike rate of 147.18 for Balochistan in the current National T20 Cup 2022/23. Malik has scored 204 runs for Central Punjab with a strike rate of 140.68.

Pakistan T20 World Cup squad

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves:

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

