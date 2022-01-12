PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja Wants To Revive India-Pak Rivalry

In order to play regular international cricket against India, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja plans to propose a yearly quadrangular series including India, Pakistan, England, and Australia at the next ICC conference.

According to reports, the former Pakistan captain would propose a four-nation T20I competition. Due to political situations, archrivals Pakistan and India have not played bilateral cricket. They last competed in a series in India in 2012/13. Since 2013, Pakistan and India have only competed in ICC (International Cricket Council) and ACC (Asian Cricket Council) events.

Both cricket boards intended to play six series during the 2015–23 cycle during Najam Sethi's tenure, but this did not happen.

On the other hand, Ramiz said that there was a lot of enthusiasm in Pakistan ahead of the Australian tour. Australia is scheduled to visit Pakistan in early March for three Tests, three one-day internationals, and one Twenty20 international.