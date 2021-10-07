PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja Gets Bumper Offer-A Blank Cheque to Beat India in T20 World Cup 2021

The T20 World Cup is yet to start, but the heatwaves have spread owing to the match between rivals Pakistan and India.

Based on reports, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has been promised a blank cheque by a Pakistani billionaire if the team defeats Team India in the T20 World Cup 2021.

On October 24, India will face Pakistan in a Super 12 match at the Dubai International Stadium. India has met Pakistan eight times in the history of the T20 World Cup. While India won seven times, Pakistan won only one match.

Also Read: Karan Johar Shelves Yuvraj Singh Biopic After Cricketer Demands A List Actor in Lead?

Recently, Ramiz Raja has claimed that he is committed to making Pakistan cricket a dominating force in world cricket and that he wants the PCB to be self-sufficient rather than relying on the ICC and the BCCI.

The PCB chairman made the remarks while visiting the Pakistan Stock Exchange and spoke with Cricket Pakistan.

"PCB receives 50% of the ICC money, whereas India provides 90% of the ICC budget. I'm concerned that if India stopped financing ICC, PCB would collapse, which is a genuine possibility considering PCB funds ICC at 0%. I'm motivated to strengthen Pakistan Cricket "said Pakistan Cricket's chief executive officer.