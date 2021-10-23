PCB Announces Pakistan Squad for T20 Match Against India: Check Pak Players List

The most awaited moment is here and heat waves are spreading across the country. The arch-rivals match between India and Pakistan will take place tomorrow (October 24.)

On Saturday Pakistan announced their playing XI for the important match against India in T20 World Cup 2021.

The only shock for Pakistan fans is that, instead of former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Rizwan and Shoaib Malik have been selected in the playing XI.

Here is the Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (C), Asif Ali, Fakhare Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Shaha Afridi.

The Pakistan team has a lot of all-rounders like Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, and Shoaib Malik. The Pakistan team backed up their strength, which included three pacers. The match between Pakistani pacers and Indian batsmen will be an exciting one.