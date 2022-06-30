PCB Announces Central Contract 2022-23: How Much Money Will Pakistan Players Earn?

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the men's central contract list, which will be effective July 1. The board has increased 10 percent match fee across all formats. The board has announced new contracts for red-ball and white-ball players, dividing them into two groups, and has added four new names to the Emerging Category.

Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam, along with Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, has been given contracts in both categories.

The board has added five additional players to the Emerging Players category, bringing the total to seven, in order to promote, develop, and support domestic cricket in Pakistan.

New Developments in the contract system:

10 percent increase in match fees across all formats

Increase in match fee for non-playing members from 50 percent to 70 percent of the overall match fee

introduction of a captaincy allowance to compensate the team captain for the additional responsibilities that come with that role

Emerging Contracts:

Ali Usman, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Qasim Akram and Salman Ali Agha.

White Ball Contracts:

Category A – Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan

Category B – Haris Rauf

Category C – Mohammad Nawaz

Category D – Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir and Zahid Mehmood

Red Ball Contracts:

Category A – Azhar Ali

Category B – Fawad Alam

Category C – Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah and Nauman Ali

Category D – Abid Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

Red and White Ball Contracts:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (all Category A), Hasan Ali (red-ball Category B, white-ball Category C) and Imam-ul-Haq (red-ball Category C, white-ball Category B)